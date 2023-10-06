The beloved, “The Forgotten Carols” musical announces twenty-three unforgettable performances for 2023! With breathtaking performances of heartwarming melodies and laugh-out-loud entertainment, hear your favorite songs from Michael McLean’s original hit album, sung by incredible musical theater performers.

Fans have eagerly awaited Michael’s return to the stage after a year off preparing for and recovering from a kidney transplant. We were thrilled to have him with us on set today, and can’t wait to see his storytelling and music that has touched the lives of countless families and individuals over the years.

The 2023 schedule is out, and tickets are now available!

www.forgottencarols.com