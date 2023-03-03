- On Good Things Utah this morning – Everyone loves to complain about winter. It’s cold. The howling wind and below-freezing temperatures chap your skin and numb your face. You have to wear so many layers just to go outside that getting ready takes like 20 minutes! Then there’s all the ice you have to avoid slipping on, and all the snow you have to shovel just to get anywhere. No wonder so many people just want to sleep winter away. Instead of dreading the season, consider this: what if winter, with all its snow, wind, and ice, actually has some hidden benefits for your body and mind? What if winter is actually good for you? Well, it just might be true! Winter might be cold and wet, but it also has unique benefits that can help lead to a healthier you. Of course, there is one requirement: you have to go outside! Read on to see what the cold, dark season might be secretly hiding for you. It might just convince you to pull on your boots and test these ideas for yourself. If you find that winter really isn’t your season? Well, at the very least, it can make you appreciate the warmer months all the more:
- Snow Makes You Work Out
- If you’ve ever trudged through even just a foot of snow, you know how hard it is.
When you finally get where you’re going, your legs probably ache, and you might have worked up a sweat under all your layers. Ugh, what a pain.
Really, though, it’s no so different than working out. It’s aerobic exercise that gets your heart pumping, and you don’t even have to go to the gym.
So, while trudging through snow might be hard, think of it as nature giving you a free workout.
Just be careful in snowy weather, and always wear warm clothes and slip-proof shoes!
- Snow Lets You Sleep In
- More than half of Americans say they don’t feel they get enough sleep, and lack of sleep is seriously damaging to your health and well-being.
So, when you’re snowed in, use that time to catch up on your sleep.
There’s nothing nicer than staying snuggled up while the snow comes down outside, and a snow day gives you the perfect chance to get a few extra hours of z’s. You’ll get up feeling refreshed and full of energy.
- A Day Reading Is Great For Your Brain
- Going out and playing in the snow isn’t for everyone, but that’s OK!
Spending the day curled up with your favorite books is a perfect way to spend a snowy day.
Reading has been shown to have all kinds of benefits for your brain, such as improving memory and concentration, and increasing learning capacity, so spending a day reading is actually great for your health.
