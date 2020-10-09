The Florida teacher crying in her car about going to class raises important questions

- On Good Things Utah today – More than six months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, as scientific understanding of the novel coronavirus continues to evolve, one question remains decidedly unanswered. How will this pandemic come to an end? Surae tells us what we can learn from the flu pandemic of 1918-1919.
- Plus, the teacher who’s post of her crying in her car before school has now gone viral. We have her emotional plea for help and understanding for teachers juggling ever changing scheduling during a pandemic.
- And which Halloween movies are too scary for your kids? Deena has tips from parenting experts on how to know when to change the channel. And which Halloween costumes are trending for 2020? We have ideas for you and your entire family.
And finally, a new map has identified each state’s favorite candy, and the country seems more divided than ever in the chocolate vs. candy debate.
The findings include:
Starbursts led the way in six states.
25 states prefer chocolate candy to gummies or fruit-flavored candy.
New Hampshire preferred Circus Peanuts more than any other candy.
Missouri favored Nerds.
Alaska favored Smarties.
Utah was the only state that preferred Three Musketeers over any other candy.