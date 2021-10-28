The first look at Pixar’s Lightyear and when should you stop trick-or-treating?

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The first trailer for Pixar’s “Lightyear” is here! “Good Morning America” exclusively debuted the official teaser trailer for the action-adventure film, which Pixar describes as “the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear,” on Wednesday. Chris Evans is voicing the iconic hero in the Angus MacLane-directed project, which arrives in theaters on June 17, 2022.
- And when is a kid too old to trick-or-treat? Halloween has no age limit, say experts, as long as your teen follows some rules. As Halloween approaches, parents may wonder if the spooky day associated with costumes and candy has an age-related shelf life. Sure, trick-or-treating can be fun for all ages, but how old is too old? As costumes are planned and candy is purchased, it’s normal to ask: at what age is it time for kids to trade in their pillow cases for a night by the candy bowl? For most moms and dads, the timeline doesn’t seem to stop at a set number. Nathaniel Schwartz, a father of two from Georgetown, Ky., explains Halloween events have been a wonderful way to bring his community together for years, regardless of age. “Our community has trick-or-treating in our downtown area for small kids, but I’ve seen college-aged kids come to participate,” Schwartz tells Yahoo Life. “The older kids hand out candy and sometimes do a round of trick-or-treating as well. It’s nice to see the community come together with kids of all ages enjoying the holiday.”
- Plus, are you a scaredy-cat or a thrill seeker? There’s a science behind fright that could explain your preference. Whether you’re the type of person who sits through a scary movie without so much as a peep or someone who screams from start to finish, a recent article from CNN reveals there’s a reason to explain the level of fear you personally feel. “By definition, fear is a negative emotion,” says Glenn Sparks, professor of communication at Purdue University. “When we’re scared of something, we are experiencing our well-being under threat, and people do not enjoy that. What they are enjoying are things associated with that experience that typically happen after the scare is over.” People who enjoy scary experiences, like going through a haunted house or riding a roller coaster, may find satisfaction in conquering a threat.
- Finally, when it comes to managing symptoms of anxiety, there are a lot of options out there. Meditation, cognitive behavioral therapy and medication prescribed under the guidance of a doctor, of course, are a few of them. One lesser-known method? Anxiety rings. Anxiety rings might sound high tech, but they’re really not: Most are very delicate and come with tiny beads or in the form of multiple bands that spin on your finger. In other words, you can find one that suits your unique style. But how do they work for anxiety? “There is often a component of ‘runaway’ thoughts that occur when our adaptive anxiety (the anxiety we all need to survive) morphs into pathological anxiety and impairs our ability to do what we need to do or want to do,” explained Arpan Parikh, a psychiatrist and the senior director of clinical experience for Ro Mind, a digital mental health platform for anxiety and depression. We show you examples this morning.
- And at the end of the show – craving a late night snack but want a healthy option? Nicea has ideas from dieticians that will have you feeling full until morning. Hope you join us for a fun first hour of GTU.