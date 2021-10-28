The first look at Pixar’s Lightyear and when should you stop trick-or-treating?

(ABC4) – If Cinderella has to run home before midnight when Disney On Ice takes the stage at Vivint Arena next week, she won’t have to go very far.

Allison Merges, who plays the iconic princess in the ice skating extravaganza, is a native of Salt Lake City. And even though the traveling show has taken her all over the world as a part of the Disney magic on steel and frozen water, coming home to skate in front of family and friends is always one of her favorite tour stops.