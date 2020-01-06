The first human powered arcade, Labyrinth!

If an escape room and a video game had a baby, it would be Labyrinth. Or rather, 52 babies, since that’s how many rooms Labyrinth Reality Games in South Jordan has to offer!

A massive space, each room is a puzzle that tests your body and mind. Come with a team of at least three, and plan to have an absolute blast as you work hard to solve each room. At Labyrinth, they don’t tell you how to win, but they will teach you the rules.

Each level is timed, and you can try again if you don’t succeed. It’s up to you how long you’d like to spend at Labyrinth, from two hours up to a full day, but we’re pretty sure you’re going to want as much time as possible for a fully immersive experience.

Visit Labyrinth at The District, 11617 S Pkwy Plaza Dr in South Jordan or online at labyrinthsouthjordan.com