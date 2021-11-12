The first Harry Potter movie turns 20 and which fruit fights wrinkles?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the week! After a couple of days this week with active weather, high pressure will help to settle things down over the next several days. This means we'll get a stretch of dry conditions with gradually warming temperatures.

Today will see highs above average across the board with highs along the Wasatch Front reaching the mid to upper 50s. Salt Lake City will hit a high of 59 which is a little more than 5 degrees above normal while down south we'll see more 60s like 61 in Moab and 64 in Bluff. Even Park City will see the temperature cross the 50-degree threshold at 51.