The first Harry Potter movie turns 20 and which fruit fights wrinkles?

It's 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first cast a spell on film audiences with their magical performances in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The first film adaptation of J.K Rowling's boy wizard was released at UK cinemas on 10 November 2001, making household names of its young stars. Eight Harry Potter films – directed by no less than four different directors – were released over the next 10 years, collectively earning an estimated £5.7 billion and making it one of the most successful franchises of all time.
Fans on social media seem to be divided about Kidman's portrayal of the iconic funny woman. Lucy, you may have some explaining to do … to your fans. In the first full trailer for "Being the Ricardos," the new Amazon film out Dec. 10, we finally get to hear and see Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball. And two minutes and seven seconds later, some viewers were not quite sure what they saw or heard. The sneak peek shows what viewers may be able to expect from the film, which also stars Javier Bardem as Ball's husband and co-star, Desi Arnaz. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie focuses on the couple's life during one week of shooting their classic sitcom.
When our little ones experience big emotions, knowing the best way to react can be tough. One mom explains how she responded to her daughter during one of these moments in a viral post—and by doing so, shares her wisdom with the rest of us. Dr. Chawanna B. Chambers, an award-winning educator, and entrepreneur shared a series of tweets earlier this year that centered on an experience she had with her 6-year-old daughter being, as Chambers described, "rude/curt." The tweets also went viral on Facebook, and it's easy to see why—we can all relate to kids who aren't being the best versions of themselves, and we all want to be the best parents we can be. To read more click here: https://www.zerotothree.org/resources/521-managing-your-own-emotions-the-key-to-positive-effective-parenting
A solid skincare routine is often regarded as the best way to fight off wrinkles and signs of aging. While this is true, your diet can also have a major impact on the appearance of your complexion. Just as there are some foods which can dehydrate your skin and make you look older than you actually are, there are also ingredients which can bolster your overall appearance, brightening your complexion and allowing for younger looking skin. Naturally packed with vitamins and minerals, fruits are some of the best foods to eat regularly for increased digestive health and clearer skin. Not sure which fruit to prioritize? We checked in with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Marisa Garshick for a rundown on the best choice for fighting wrinkles, and she says, citrus, citrus, citrus!