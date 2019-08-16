The first 4 steps of a divorce process

Once you have made up your mind to get a divorce from your spouse, the next steps can be extremely overwhelming. You’ll be wondering what to do first, who to ask for help, what materials to gather.

Jaclyn Robertson from JR Law Group, Utah Family Law Attorney, joined us to share the first four steps of a divorce process in Utah.

Find the right attorney File a petition for divorce The petition is served on your spouse (opposing party) and they have 21 days to answer Answer and the counter petition is filed by opposing party

Watch the interview to get in depth guidance from Robertson on each of these steps.

Call JR Law Group at (385) 770-7453 to schedule an appointment and visit them online at jrlawgroup.com and Instagram: @jrlawgroup.

This story includes sponsored content.