The final concert for a great cause

A concert for a good cause! Mircea Divricean, Executive Director of Camp K and Small Lake City, a local Utah band joined us on the show to talk about the final concert in their series.

Summer Camp is underway at Camp K, a summer camp for people with all abilities. They have staff from all over the country and the world to provide life-changing experiences to Utah participants. Along with the camp activities this summer, Camp K has been putting on a concert series. The Camp K LIVE Koncert Series consists of 5 different concerts and they have one left.

On August 3rd Small Lake City with Dan Walker and the AllStars will be performing! Small Lake City is a 3-piece group that bridges indie-rock and EDM together with vocals comparable to Panic! At the Disco, Two Door Cinema Club’s fast guitar melodies, and lyrics reminiscent of Death Cab. Dan Walker & the AllStars is a Utah blues and R&B band led by Dan Walker on the saxophone and vocals, Steve Camp on keys and vocals, Linke Hebrew on bass, and Jamie Dalton on drums.

Small Lake City gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come at their concert on the show today! Don’t miss out on the rest of their incredible performance at Camp K.

Tickets per concert are $50 and include BBQ Dinner and Drinks plus the concert! Also, Camp K still has openings for a few weeks of camp. Go to campk.org to find out more and to register.