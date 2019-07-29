The Fighting Preacher

Another local Utah movie hit the box office this past week! Director, TC Christensen, and Actress Cassidy Hubert joined us on the show to talk about the new movie, Fighting Preacher.

This new movie tells the true story of a boxer, fighter, and missionary. It is both funny and touching. The storyline includes a young couple who gets sent back to Palmyra to live on the Joseph Smith Farm. No one has lived there for over 85 years and many don’t want them there. The couple experiences death threats and a great amount of brutality while living there. Without giving away further detail, everything turns out to be a great experience when they discover the man is a past boxer and fighter.

Director TC Christensen is a successful filmmaker here in the state of Utah. With movies like 17 Miracles and Love Kennedy, this is one to add to the top of your list.

Go see it in the theater today! For more information check out their Facebook Page @fightingpreachermovie.