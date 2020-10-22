What is the Feeling Company

Sierra Buchi, Donor Relations Coordinator of The Feeling Company was in our studio today with a personal story of how the feeling company came to be! She is proud to share the message that everyone has a voice, and that feelings are okay and should be shared!



With a podcast and a blog, The Feeling Company is giving everyone a voice, and hearing other people’s stories. The Feeling Company is a Mental Health Awareness brand that sells shirts promoting feelings. The overall mission is to help others embrace their feelings and normalize their stories.

Currently preparing a podcast to go along with their brand, people will be given a platform to share their personal stories of growth and lessons they’ve learned throughout life. The Feeling Company opened the beginning of September, but has already received so much support and success. One of the biggest reasons for starting the company was to create a place to give back to those in need.

The month of September was dedicated to Sarah Frei, the young girl in Syracuse who was hospitalized by a drunk driver. They have raised more than we ever thought possible through The Feeling Company, and are so excited to give to her and choose new people each month to donate to.

