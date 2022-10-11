- On Good Things Utah this morning – Speedy service is the name of the game when it comes to any fast food spot. Yet, the sight of a long line snaking sometimes twice or even three times around the façade of a building harboring our latest cravings has become increasingly familiar to consumers. Recently, long lines have come due to tempting marketing trends like the Chicken Sandwich Wars, nostalgia food comebacks, or spicy food and sriracha addictions. Time and again, the promise of a cheap yet toothsome meal has summoned Americans from their homes and sent them chasing to the drive-thru. If you’re looking to avoid clogged drive-thrus in favor of snip-snappy checkouts, QSR’s latest list of the top 10 fast-food franchises could be your meal ticket. From fastest to slowest, the top 10 drive-thrus are:
- KFC — 302.6 seconds
- Taco Bell — 317.7 seconds
- Hardee’s — 322.6 seconds
- Dunkin’— 328.1 seconds
- Carl’s Jr. — 346.5 seconds
- Arby’s — 356.8 seconds
- Burger King — 362.7 seconds
- McDonald’s — 410.6 seconds
- Wendy’s — 430.7 seconds
- Chick-fil-A — 509.1 seconds
- Plus, the men in your life struggle too. Most of the time, leaving you unaware because of their society-driven reluctance to reveal emotions deemed to be weak. Every man goes through several difficult phases in their life. Even your ideal man gets tired of putting on a front. All they need is your support, care, and shoulder to lean on. Here are a few tough phases of life for men, and how you can support them:
- GETTING HIS HEART BROKEN:
- You trust someone blindly and they break your heart. All your future plans vanish in thin air. Now, you’re left restless with feelings of sadness and anxiety. Contrary to popular belief, breakups get the best of a man. He is not the one to solely attach emotions, efforts, and future plans to a relationship, but also affixes his ego to the bond. Now that the love of his life is no longer in his arms, it’s not shattering just his heart but also his self-esteem into pieces. Things get really scary if he tries to find relief from substance abuse and drinking.
- INABILITY TO ACHIEVE HIS DREAMS:
- We all grow up with dreams in our eyes. Unfortunately, not all of them come true. Nothing can explain the helplessness of a man who catches his colleagues throwing parties in expensive bars when he is struggling to afford a day’s meal. Missed opportunities and wasted potential carry a massive burden. It leaves men frustrated, isolated, and depressed.
- And speaking of men, Adam Sandler is getting candid about the lessons he’s learned with age in the latest cover of AARP magazine. While making the cover of AARP is a reminder that he’s getting older, the 56-year-old comedian was quick to point out that aging is something worth celebrating. “It feels great. It makes sense. I’m getting older. That doesn’t mean I feel old,” he explained. “I mean, I do when I’m on the basketball court and an 18-year-old kid hears I’m 56 and says, ‘Wow! I thought you were younger than that!’ But I like my age, and it’s fun to play my age. It’s freeing. I don’t have to be true to anything other than what I look like and what I think and what I do in life.” Sandler is looking back on life with wisdom these days, admitting that when he was in his 20s he made a lot of “dumb mistakes.” “I’m calmer than I used to be. I used to go nuts. I had a quick temper, quick reactions,” he said. “I made a lot of dumb mistakes and said a lot of stupid things. Looking back on relationships, I could be an ass. I was selfish.”
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have an open door policy in their household — literally. Kunis told E! News on Thursday that when it comes to her family, she and Kutcher leave no doors unlocked for their two kids: Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5. "Our doors are always open in our house. We have no closed doors in our house — that includes the bathroom," the actress shared. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm." The choice may not be entirely her fault. As she later explained, when it comes to her "two little munchkins" at home, there is truly no other option.