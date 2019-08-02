The fairy sprinkling positivity to all children

Fairies, pirates, mystical creatures and magic seem like things that would only exist in the imagination of a child. But what if they were real? And what if they have more to sprinkle around than just fairy dust?

Laura Viskovish is the owner and founder of Fairy La La Land. The company does parties and gatherings for kids who want to see real-life pirates, jugglers, and fairies.

However, Laura’s business of magic and happiness for children might be different than other entertainment companies you may have worked with before. Laura’s vision isn’t just to spread happiness and sparkles everywhere she goes, it’s to spread positivity. She has a message with her magic.

Even if you aren’t holding an event anytime soon, you can still have the magic and positivity of Fairy La La in your house. Laura is launching a YouTube show for children where Fairy La La goes on adventures with her friends and go on a journey of personal growth.

For more information about Laura and Fairy La La Land, visit her website https://fairylalaland.com/