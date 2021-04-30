The experience of surrogacy from gestational carrier Heather Aldridge

You may remember last month when we sat down with brand-new dads and viral TikTok stars Jake and Sean Taylor-Baumann to meet their triplets, and hear about their road to fatherhood (check it out here here if you missed it)! A large piece of making their parenting dreams come true was finding their surrogate, Heather Aldridge. We were excited to meet her today to hear about her experience!

Heather tells us when she couldn’t get pregnant naturally, she had the hep medical assistance and was surprised to find herself pregnant with triplets three years later! Through her experience, she realized there are many out there who aren’t able to get pregnant, and she felt they deserved to have their family, too. Heather spoke to her husband about how she was feeling, and her husband was on board with her becoming a gestational surrogate.

There are lot of shots, pills, and hormone changes involved, Heather tells us. Yet after a rough first trimester, she does enjoy her pregnancies. Shocked to find herself pregnant with triplets again when carrying for Sean and Jake, she’d already carried twin boys for another couple, making a total of having carried eight babies…so far! Heather has a wonderful bond with each couple, and family, and keeps in touch.

It can be hard to wrap your head around what it must feel like after the babies are born, but Heather says she was in the mind set from the beginning she was getting these babies ready to go to their family. Heather plans to do it again next year