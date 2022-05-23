- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We start with the hottest summer styles – Everyone has been looking for comfy yet stylish fashion options as athleisure took over our closets. While the work-from-home attire of 2020 had one rule — the more stretch and comfort, the better — a new “all-in-one” look has been trending and flooding social media feeds: the exercise dress. “This dress is the perfect blend of comfy casual and sleek elevation,” style and fashion expert Melissa Garcia told “GMA.” “The fabric is inherently casual and typically is made out of spandex and moisture-wicking material which is perfect to wear during a sweaty workout. While the A-line silhouette is polished, tailored and super flattering on every woman, no matter their shape or size.”
- Plus, one reviewer says run don’t walk and get these summer shoes! Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it’s safe to say we’re all familiar with a certain sandal hint hint featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I’d be into them, I thought, “what the heck,” and added the tan color block design to my virtual shopping cart. I’m surprised by how much I like these casual sandals. When I added them to my cart, a part of me wondered if its overwhelmingly positive ratings were too good to be true, but — spoiler alert — they’re not. We’ll show you all the colors.
- And do you feel as if people (or friends) take advantage of you? Do you let it happen? If you responded, “Yes” to one or both of these important questions, it’s time for you to get the respect you deserve! Respect is something you earn; however, no one deserves to be taken advantage of. Luckily it IS possible to change how others treat you!
- Live By The Golden Rule: Most of us are familiar with the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would want to be done to you. It’s a wonderful philosophy when attempting to gain respect. Always treat others as you expect them to treat you. People tend to reciprocate and treat you the same way.
- Put Yourself First: You have to make yourself a priority. If people see that you respect yourself, they will ultimately respect you, too.
- Use Strong Body Language: When speaking face-to-face with others, portray the fact that you’re strong and important. Stand straight, look people in the eye and speak forcefully
- Finally, tune in to see the fun photo shoot the hosts recently did with Todd Collins Photography. If you need graduation or summer family photos click here: https://www.toddcollinsphotography.com/
- And at the end of the show – When it comes to good old fashioned peanut butter, there are definitely opinions about family favorites. This reviewer judged on three different criteria: taste, texture and ingredient-quality. See if you agree with this Top Ten list! Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.