The exciting conclusion of 20 dates in 20 days!

It’s almost mission complete for Chantel Lauren, local radio host and single mom! She’s been putting herself out there to meet local eligible bachelors, with twenty dates in twenty days! With the project about to wrap up, she gives us the scoop on the latest group of men.

One highlight date includes Stephen who just moved to Utah in June. He found Chantel on Mutual App who she and Mix 105.1 have partnered with, recognized her face and name from a church dance fifteen years ago! The two went to top golf, had a great time. Other dates included snowboarding, candle making, and a revelation about dating as a single mother.

This week is the final week of the twenty dates, and Chantel’s going on second dates with her five favorites. They’ll be airing two a day with the final episode happening Thursday on Mix 105.1.

We cant wait to see how it ends! Get the details on the previous and future dates on the podcast here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jon-chantel/id1228812607?i=1000550685870

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







