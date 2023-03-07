- On Good Things Utah this morning – With more than 95 million views, the everything shower trend is taking over TikTok and inspiring people around the world to take time-intensive showers that tap into their self-care routines. The concept involves incorporating a full range of rituals before, during, and after a shower, including exfoliating, deep conditioning, shaving, and moisturizing. The “everything shower” is meant to feel like a moment of luxury in your day — but to really make the most of it (and preserve the health of your hair and skin), the order of operations matters. To provide some clarity on the correct order to do everything in the shower, we turned to the experts.
- How often should you take an “everything” shower?
- First off, everything showers shouldn’t happen every day. Not only is the special routine time-consuming, but it also involves treatments — like hair masks and exfoliators — that aren’t meant to be done daily. Try to reserve your everything shower for a specific day every week. Perhaps, aim for Sunday night when you’re winding down from the weekend and preparing for the week ahead. “It really is that day of the week that is reserved for your deep-clean ritual routine – like you do with your house – and you give a little more T.L.C. to yourself,” says New York City-based, hairstylist Jackie Seabrooke. It’s important to treat yourself. While it’s a nice thing to do every once in a while, like an at-home spa treatment, some professionals argue that the everything shower is more of an indulgence than a necessity. Minneapolis-based, board-certified dermatologist Jenny Liu compares the everything shower to 10-step skin-care routines that are not necessarily proven to be better for your skin compared to a simpler one. We hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
