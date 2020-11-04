The Electoral College explained and just how stressed we really are about the election

- On our second hour of GTU this morning, how to talk to your kids (and a lot of us adults) about the Electoral College. On this day after the election, Brian breaks it all down for us.
- Plus, if you are stressed about the election, don’t worry, Canadians are offering their support! We’ll show you the funny tweets on social media coming in overnight from our neighbors up north.
- And speaking of stress, Americans say this election just about did them in. We have the latest numbers on what worrying about politics has done to our mental state in the last few weeks.
- Finally, we know it’s November, but we have to talk about the bikini that is all the rage on social media. And yes, think high cut, and A LOT of leg!
- And at the end of the show, the math problem that is a definite brain tease! Can you solve it? We put the girls and Brian to the test. Hope you join us for a fun second hour of GTU.