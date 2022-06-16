- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Could things in your life be any more stressful than they are right now? We all need some help to deal with the overwhelming amount of fear, pain, disappointment, dread, fatigue and stress in the world now. It is hard to know where to start. When feeling overwhelmed, the most important first step is to reach out for help and support. It is a difficult time in life nowadays. For one, you may not know where to reach out. It may seem easier to be alone or withdraw from everything than to actively engage the world around you. Everyone needs support. It is not a sign of weakness but of strength. But what if there already was a nearly automatic place to go for support? Maybe there is: your relationship partner. Bree tells us how to be on a better level of communication with your loved one. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/secret-handling-stress-only-happiest-042840534.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
- Plus, dating is really hard. Especially for people over the age of 30. As someone who has been through it, I can attest to it honestly feeling like a full-time job. Dating apps are time consuming—you have to create an enticing profile, choose the best pictures to represent you and make sure your intentions are clear. Usually, you’re doing this for more than one dating app at a time. Forget the emotional and time investment it takes to go on the apps and find an actual date. Your thumb will get tired from all the swiping right and left. It’s no wonder some people just give up. Sha Tabb was one such woman. She decided enough was enough and deleted all of her dating apps. But then, her friends stepped in. They took matters into their own hands to find their friend, a former NFL cheerleader who now works as a traffic reporter, a date. And Tabb absolutely let them do it. “My dating life feels non-existent,” Tabb told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “For a while, it didn’t bother me that I wasn’t dating. I was on a couple of apps, I would go out on dates and then the guys would ghost me. I’m like, ‘Okay, this isn’t working for me. I know it’s worked for many other people, but it’s just not working for me.’ So I took myself off of the apps.” Tune to find out what happened next and how Times Square played a part!
- And you have to see this picture – Ryan Gosling has morphed into Ken for the live-action Barbie movie, with his name on his undies to prove it. The first look of the actor as the muscular mate of the most famous toy in the world was released on social media by Warner Bros. Pictures on Wednesday. “#BARBIE July 21, 2023 Only in theaters” was the caption. But the caption didn’t matter, as the photo is really everything. The Notebook star has apparently gone all in for the role with platinum-blond hair, a spray tan and of course ripped abs and arms. He posed leaning up against what looks like the frame of Barbie’s dream house wearing a denim-on-denim ensemble featuring an ab-exposing, unbuttoned and sleeveless vest with the band of his monogrammed white underwear showing above his pant line.
- At the end of the show – The quickest ways to remove wrinkles from your clothing without pulling out the iron. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.