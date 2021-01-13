The ‘easy’ way to tell if your batteries are dead

- On the second hour of Good Things Utah today – Surae brought her batteries to the show today to show us how to tell if they are still good. A new hack says if you drop them and they are still good, they should stand up, if they are old they fall over. Uh oh, Surae you might need new batteries, we had a lot of falling batteries on set this morning!
- Plus, Orange County officials announcing this morning that Disneyland will become a regional vaccination site this week. We have the latest details about the park transformation.
- And speaking of the vaccine, millions of Americans have a real fear of needles. Overcoming that is critical for the vaccine rollout. We detail the struggle so many are facing.
- Finally, the cutest video you will see all week: Beyonce’s oldest daughter Blue Ivy dancing like no one is watching. And she’s got some serious moves!
- And in our GTU Parenting Moment, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps’ wife opens up about his struggle with depression and how it affects their three children. She says the pandemic has made it especially tough to teach the kids that it’s not their fault. We are sharing her tips for other parents who are struggling.
- And at the end of the show, what does your house smell like? Don’t know? There’s a reason for that. Our noses apparently get desensitized to our own smell because it’s so familiar. That’s why you only notice the scent if you leave for several days and then come back! This fun topic and more this morning on the second hour of GTU.