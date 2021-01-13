The ‘easy’ way to tell if your batteries are dead

It's a family-owned and operated gallery full of arts and antiques with a rich history you have to see to believe. From meteorites, to mummies, to medieval cross bows, you'll be in awe of the treasures you can find when you set foot in Anthony's Fine Art & Antiques! Dr. Micah Joseph Christensen, PhD, history of art, University of London, is co-owner of this incredible spot and we were blown away at the pieces he showed off, and the stories behind them.

From seeing what he calls "one of the most important paintings in the state from a historical perspective", to a real Norman Rockwell, to a room built by a man who was the foremost seller of silks back in the silver age of films, our jaws were dropped. The wood paneling from his chateau is right here in SLC, wood done with a level of skill that hasn't been passed down since World War I.