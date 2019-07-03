The easiest way to plug a dripping cone!

One of the best parts of summer is being outdoors with a scoop of ice cream in your hand. That is, until your perfectly scooped ice cream starts to melt! Your summer day then turns into a race to avoid your ice cream to drip and to avoid sticky hands.

It’s easy to hurry and lick the ice cream that falls from the sides of the cone, but what about when the melted ice cream starts to leak from the hole in the bottom of your cone? There isn’t much that you can do! But, Surae taught us a trick that will fix this problem!

The trick is to drop a mini marshmallow inside of the cone before scooping in the ice cream! This creates a squishy plug that absorbs any melted ice cream and prevents it from dripping onto your hand.

Putting a seal at the bottom of an ice cream cone is not a new concept! The bits of solid chocolate you find at the bottom of some ice cream cones, like Nestle Drumsticks, are added for the same reason. If you’re assembling an ice cream cone at home, or ordering one from an ice cream parlor that offers mini marshmallows as a topping, a marshmallow makes a great stand-in for the classic chocolate seal.

