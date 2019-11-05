The dress on Amazon that everybody is talking about

On Good Things Utah today – It has thousands and thousands of reviews, all of them from women who love a simple T-Shirt Dress that’s under 20 bucks! Plus, actress Sharon Stone talks the end of the phrase “anti-aging”. And speaking of defying age, the star of the Terminator movies says she’s never felt better at 63.

Also, which generation spends more money on Christmas gifts than any other? We have the answer. Plus, what is the best time to book a hotel room? Travel experts weigh in for us this morning. And why do we have Election Day on the first Tuesday of November – Brian has our history lesson this morning. Hope you join us for today’s Good Things Utah.