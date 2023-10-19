October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and today we featured Jillian Penhale, executive director at The Dove Center. Serving for thirty years in Southern Utah, Dove provides services in Washington and Kane County. The main service provider for victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in the area, not only does Dove offer emergency shelter to those in crisis, but also with outreach offices and advocates that meets each individual where they are to link them to resources.

Dove also has a prevention and education arm that does an amazing job working within seven schools to provide emotional support groups in the area. In the last year, they also provided over forty-three presentations that offered education about the signs of power and control, how to have healthy boundaries and more.

The team also creates awareness exhibitions in honor of domestic violence each year, this year they are having an “Empty Shoe Exhibit” that represents the individuals who were murdered as a result of domestic violence. It will be displayed at Utah Tech University through October 20th.

www.dovecenter.org instagram/facebook: @dovecenter