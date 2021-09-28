The dog who thinks he’s a cat and the healthiest candy choices

- On Good Things Utah this morning – This will make you smile today. You can forget the phrase “fight like cats and dogs.” We now know cats and dogs can coexist and become best buds when they’re introduced correctly. Now, they’ve gotten so close that they’ve even adopted each other’s habits. Take Mako, for example, a 3-year-old pit bull rescue who not only gets along with cats but even acts like his feline friends. Namely, he loves perching on elevated surfaces. His owners Bethany and Samantha Castiller think Mako was previously raised with cats, which would explain his cat-like different behavior!
- Plus, there’s a link between the human brain and emotions, which you can take advantage of to learn how to be happier. The limbic system is the part of the brain that controls our emotions, motivation, and behavior. The brain acts as a survival mechanism that produces chemicals that let our bodies know what’s good and bad for us, and that includes finding happiness. Our brain is always on alert and tends to focus on negativity to protect us from harm. But, no one wants their brain to be on alert and focused on negativity all the time. Did you know you can actually boost “feel-good” brain chemicals that can make you feel happy? You just need to learn how to tap into these four main chemicals: dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins.
- And the latest toy craze is here, making waves in households across the country, and it’s basically glorified bubble wrap? Featured recently in The New York Times, Pop Its have enthralled kids everywhere with their satisfying poppable blisters. Surae shows us the toy that just might show up on a Christmas list at your house.
- At the end of the show today, we break down the best and worst candies for your health. Starting with the best:
- Tootsie Pops
- HU Chocolate-Covered Hunks Almonds + Sea Salt
- Project 7 Gummy Bears
- Justin’s Organic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
- See one of your favorites? It might be on the worst list… tune in as we dive into that sweet subject and more Hot Topics on a Tuesday edition of GTU.