The Disney Singalong II airs Sunday

Pro dancers and married couple Val Chemerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson joined us from their home in LA to talk all things Disney singalong! Nearly 13 million people across the nation watched “The Disney Family Singalong,” a Disney Magic Moment celebrating family and music on ABC. Now you can gear up for the exciting reprise, “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” to air this Sunday, May 10th at 7 pm EDT.

Jenna tells us to get ready to see even more dancing, and this Utah native can’t wait to show you her number with Val. Val tells us they enjoyed getting creative with their space and collaborating in this unconventional way.

Ryan Seacrest will be returning as host and all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

Performances includesongs A while New World, Almost There, Hakuna Matata, Remember Me, and so much more. Get ready to see favorite stars such as Idina Menzel, Rebel Wilson, and Shakira!