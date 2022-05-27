- On Good Things Utah this morning – TikTok has done it again, this time with a helpful hint for the kitchen. The dishwasher is such a common appliance that it’s easy to assume you know all of its ins and outs. But TikTokers have started sharing a dishwasher hack that uses a feature you might not know exists. In a recent video, Nebraska-based TikToker and mom Courtney (@motherofgretnadragons) shared a TikTok where she tested out the life-changing hack, which makes it easier to wash tall cups, thermoses and other unconventionally shaped dishes that you may struggle to fit in the top of your dishwasher. Because the thermos is so tall, the TikToker is unable to close the top dishwasher rack. Fortunately, he knows how to fix the situation. The TikToker slides the rack all the way out, then pinches together two plastic tabs located on the sides of the rack. The dishwasher rack slides several inches down, creating more space for the dishes.
- Plus, early this year, the concept of an offline boyfriend became popular on (not surprisingly) TikTok. The trend, which saw women posting videos about the virtues of having a partner who isn’t active on social media, has gained over 84 billion views so far through the hashtag #OfflineBoyfriend. TikTok wasn’t the only place social media users gushed about having an offline partner. Twitter users, too, were passionate about the idea. So how do you feel about someone who doesn’t have any social media accounts? Tune in as the ladies weigh in on this Hot Topic!
- And actor Kevin Spacey is facing new sexual assault charges. The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the news on Thursday, indicating that Spacey faces four charges brought on by three different men. Two of the alleged incidents occurred in London in 2005, and another two took place in 2008, authorities say. Spacey was also alleged to be part of an additional incident in Gloucestershire in 2013.
- Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Friday edition of GTU.
