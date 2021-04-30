The ‘Disaster Girl’ is all grown up

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – The kid who lit up the internet with a photo of her smirking in front of a burning home has sold the infamous image for US$473,000. Zoe Roth, now a 21-year-old university student, became the face of viral memes involving disasters and accidents in 2005 when her dad snapped a photo of her, then four years old, in front of a North Carolina home that was part of a controlled burn – a fire that’s set intentionally. We’ll tell you what she’s doing now.
- And singer Jessica Simpson’s ongoing journey of self-discovery has included facing some of her fears with the help of her three children. The star singer, author and fashion mogul shared in an interview with Hoda Kotb that aired on TODAY Thursday how much she has learned from her daughter Maxwell, who turns 9 on Saturday. Especially when it comes to facing her fears.
- And is gossip good for you? According to a new research study out of Dartmouth College, gossiping is actually healthy for the human soul. Many attribute gossip as almost a sin; however, new research claims that gossip actually encourages social connection and interaction, plus enables learning about the world through listening to other people’s experiences. So how do you keep it from getting negative? Our hosts weigh in.
- Finally, it looks like people are turning to ‘Zillow-talk’ instead of pillow talk… A new survey revealed that 49% of people would rather browse for their dream homes on the real estate site than do the dirty. The survey, conducted by California contractor site Surety First, enlisted 1,000 participants to reveal their Zillow-scrolling habits, and nearly half were more interested in house-hunting than hanky panky!
- And at the end of the show, Deena is just days away from taking off for maternity leave and before she goes, we thought we’d share what NOT to say to someone who’s pregnant. This phrase actually surprised us this morning… Hope you tune in for this Hot Topic and so much more on a Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.