The ‘Disaster Girl’ is all grown up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sued the U.S. Department of Interior on Friday in an effort to see fireworks shot over Mount Rushmore National Monument on Independence Day.

The Republican governor successfully pushed last year for a return of the pyrotechnic display after a decadelong hiatus. The event drew national attention when former President Donald Trump joined Noem on July 3 to give a fiery speech. But the state's application to hold fireworks this year was denied by the National Park Service, which cited safety concerns and objections from local Native American tribes.