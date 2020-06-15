The delicious Poulet Yoganese of Makaya Caters

Live Now
Roody Salvator, owner of Makaya Caters was a blast to have as our kitchen guest today! He whipped up Poulet Yoganese, and we loved it. Take a look at the instructions below, check out the segment, and try your hand at this tasty dish!

Chicken Thigh 2 lbs

Gloves of Garlic 2

Chicken Bouillon 1/2 cube

Parsley 1/2 tbsp

Thyme 1/4 tsp

Chili Powder 1/4 tsp

Cayenne Pepper 1/4 tsp (or none if you don’t like it hot)

Smoked Paprika 1/4 tsp

Lime juice 1 tbsp

Crush or finely dice garlic with other ingredients and marinade chicken for at least 30 minutes or longer, place chicken in baking dish and bake at400 degrees for one hour!

Follow Makaya Caters on Facebook www.facebook.com/makaya.caters and send email inquiries to info@makayacaters.com

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

