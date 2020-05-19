The Delicious Italian dishes from Veneto

Veneto is our Save the Faves today! When dining in, expect an authentic northern Italian dining experience. One owner is from Verona, and three chefs are from the region of Veneto. Late seating, antique European furnishings throughout.

Open for dine-in service in the dining room and beautiful patios for outdoor dining, beginning at 5:30pm, 7 days a week. Curbside pickup beginning at 3pm, 7 days a week. Veneto is the only non-tipping, fine dining restaurant in Utah (owners pay team members professional wages and donate any money guests may leave as a tip to local charities: Cancierge Foundation, Danielle Byron Henry Migraine Foundation, etc.).

For beer and wine lovers, there are artisan Italian beers and an extensive wine list which Wine Spectator continuously recognizes as one of the best in the world for its breadth, depth, and superior presentation; including a full-time sommelier with The Court of Master Sommelier credentials.

Fresh, homemade pastas and bread made in-house daily with Italian ingredients (gluten free pasta available).

Upcoming: virtual cooking class, "MAKE IT with MARCO" on Wednesday, May 20

Today we tried items from the dine-in a la carte menu:

-Burrata e Prosciutto Crudo: burrata cheese with raw creminelli prosciutto

-Gnocchi Sbatui di Malga: mountain gnocchi with browned butter, sage, monte veronese and smoked ricotta cheese



-Exclusively from our curbside pickup VENETO TO-GO menu : Pizza al Taglio—Square Slice Pizza (whole pizza or slices, toppings change weekly) — today: Pizza con Pomodorini, Ruccola, Burrata, e Prosciutto Crudo (red sauce, cherry tomatoes, burrata, and prosciutto crudo)

-Spaghetti with Bolognese: beef ragú sauce

-Tiramisù: espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone and cacao powder.

Visit Veneto at 370 E. 900 S. Open 7 days a week, offering dine-in and curbside Find them on Instagram @venetoslc and facebook

https://venetoslc.com/