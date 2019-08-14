The debut of ‘Makeover Moments With Mizz J’

Our ABC4 makeup artist Mizz J, has branched out to share her talents with deserving members of our Utah community with her new ‘Makeover Moments With Mizz J’ series.

She and her glam squad, which includes hair stylist, Alyssa Harrah and wardrobe stylist, Jessica Corral.

Alyssa is a licensed cosmetologist with expertise in dimensional colors, blondes, balayage, hair extensions and bridal and event hair styling.

Jessica is a freelance Fashion Stylist, Fashion Show Coordinator and Wardrobe Consultant with a specialty in personal and professional boutique styling.

These three women went through dozens of submissions to find their first makeover moment candidate. The deserving woman who they called to the makeup room was Agnes Lomu Penitani.

“Agnes is a hero, advocate and champion in the Utah Refugee Community,” said Mizz J.

She is credited as helping refugees find and obtain employment as well as other circumstantial life needs. Agnes is a loving wife and mother of three beautiful children, one of which has a rare genetic disease that requires extensive care. In February, Agnes learned that she had colon cancer that is metastatic, spreading to her liver and lungs.

The Makeover Moments with Mizz J squad were not only excited to share Agnes’ story, but to also help her feel as wonderful as she has made others feel.

To contribute to refugee services or make a donation, visit refugee.utah.gov.

Find Mizz J on Instagram: @Mua_Mizz_J, Alyssa @Alyssa.hcosmetology and Jessica @Latinamama_inthecity .