The dancing grandmother taking TikTok by storm

- On Good Things Utah this morning – This 93-year-old grandmother is dancing her way into the heart of millions online. Marie Francis O’Brien, affectionately known as “Fran” or Fran the Hip Gram on TikTok, began dancing at the age of 15 when she would perform in shows for WWII servicemen and said she has been dancing ever since. In July, O’Brien began making videos dancing with her granddaughter, Allison Krause, to help cheer up O’Brien’s daughter, Colleen Krause, who was battling lymphoma. The two wanted to make her smile while she was going through chemotherapy. “Allison came over and said, ‘Mom is so sad, and she looks really ill … Let’s make a funny video to make mom laugh,'” O’Brien said. “We made a video, we danced and everything, and it did make her laugh, which I was so happy. That’s all we wanted to do.”
- Plus, the Met Gala did not disappoint this year! The glamorous event inspires celebrities and attendees to up the ante with gorgeous interpretations of the night’s theme. This year’s exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, has resulted in a red carpet full of stunning beauty looks, from old Hollywood waves to embellished hair to sharp chops and plenty more. We’ll show you all the looks that the internet can’t stop talking about.
- And Disney+ is keeping the curtain raised at East High, renewing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Season 3, TVLine has learned. But not without a few key twists! For starters, production is relocating from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles in order to accomodate the summer-themed season, which will “follow the Wildcats as they leave the hallways of East High for the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights.” “We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” showrunner Tim Federle said in a statement.
- And at the end of the show, how long do you need to work out to make up for all of that sitting during the day? Everyone is different, so you have to know that anyone’s specific needs and goals can change the below recommendations. The average person should be getting in at least three-to-five workouts (30 to 60 min each) spread throughout the week for cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and endurance so that they continue to see results. Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more on a Tuesday edition of GTU.