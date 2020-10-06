The dance moves that actually double as a workout

- On Good Things Utah today – Want to get in shape AND learn the latest TikTok dance moves? A new video that combines both is going viral this morning and Reagan has a sneak peak for us.
- Plus, what has the pandemic done to friendships? Psychologists say close friends have become closer and others have faded away. We’ll tell you why COVID-19 has fractured so many outside friendships.
- And learning the stock market terminology. Why money experts say it’s something you should actually be teaching your kids about, no matter their ages.
- Surae shares her passion project – the surprising new career that she’s taken on during the pandemic, and why you should do that one thing you’ve been putting off as well!
- And finally, the Lego project that is perfect for Halloween! The Hocus Pocus movie house has been completely recreated in all it’s Lego glory. Surae tells us how long it took to painstakingly put together and when you might see it on store shelves. Hope you join us for a fun first hour of GTU!