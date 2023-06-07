- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are talking relationships on the show today. And one expert says these are the super-damaging mindsets that could be keeping you single:
- You expect to find the “perfect relationship”
While the perfect relationship simply doesn’t actually exist, I feel that many people are becoming less likely and willing to put the required work and effort into building something alongside a teammate. They walk away at the first sign of difficulty, and it’s preventing deep, meaningful relationships from actually developing. No matter how easy and carefree I or anyone else makes a relationship sound, there will always be challenges you must face. But that’s what makes you and your partner stronger together. It’s what bonds you together as you overcome these obstacles as a team; It’s what it means to be truly committed to the person you love.
- You have not yet recognized your own self-worth
Relationships are not only about finding the right person to be with, they are also about being the right person to be with. For many of us, we don’t just wake up one day and instantly become that person. We need to put in the time and effort to develop ourselves accordingly. The bottom line is that “we accept the love we think we deserve” and you get to decide what you deserve. Someone’s inability to see your value does not make you any less valuable. That’s why it’s called self-worth. It’s up to you, not them. If you do not feel like you truly deserve to be happy, you will always find yourself sabotaging the situations which can bring it to you. Stop being the victim and start being the victor.
- You are actually scared of finding happiness
A long time ago, people talked to me about being scared of becoming successful. I never really understood what they meant. How could you be scared of success? How could you be scared of happiness? Both success and happiness require risk. They require much more risk than mediocrity or just settling. Taking the safe path through the woods. Living a 'beige' life. It can be scary to think of falling for someone who does not fall for you in return. It can be scary to imagine giving too much to someone without them giving in return. But without risk, there is no reward. Fortune favors the bold, not just in life, but also in love.
The damaging mindsets that could be keeping you single
by: Nicea DeGering
