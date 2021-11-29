The Cyber Monday coat that everybody wants

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WIAT) – A FedEx driver has been identified and questioned in the mysterious appearance of hundreds of packages in a wooded area in Alabama last week, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to the post, the driver was identified after law enforcement talked to security personnel at FedEx to gather more information in the case, which was launched after “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” were discovered in the woods the day before Thanksgiving.