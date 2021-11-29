The Cyber Monday coat that everybody wants

- On Good Things Utah this morning – U.S. shoppers spent slightly less online during Black Friday this year, with many venturing back to physical stores despite coronavirus fears, tight supplies, and retailers’ efforts to encourage earlier holiday purchases. For the first time ever, spending online during Black Friday – traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year – fell, reversing the growth of recent years, according to data from Adobe Analytics.
- Plus, the Black Friday chaos is officially winding down and Cyber Monday is your final chance to get in on some of the best deals of the year. Major retailers including Best Buy, Walmart and Target all have their final waves of deals live today, and Amazon is no exception, offering big savings on headphones, laptops, TVs and more. One of the hottest items on Amazon this Monday is this viral Orolay Amazon Coat. The puffy down coat first popped up back in 2019 and was seen on almost everyone walking down the street. This was in part due to the amazing price of just $130 for a long, real down-feather-filled jacket, perfect for a chilly winter. This year the same thing rings true, as the jackets are now on sale for a limited time only on Amazon.com. Check out the landing page for the specifics, as the deals differ from coat to coat, but you can save as much as 50 percent!
- And maybe makeup is what you are looking for, if so Lady Gaga just dropped a new makeup collection — and it features the exact lipstick she’s wearing in the House of Gucci poster. The star’s latest Haus Laboratories launch, Casa Gaga, is inspired by the new film and “all things Italian,” Haus Labs’s global artistry director, Sarah Tanno, told Byrdie. The collection, available on Amazon, features eyeliner, lip glazes, cheek and lip tints, highlighter, and a set of mini lipsticks.
- Finally, the hype surrounding Taylor Swift’s new “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album isn’t slowing down. The Grammy-winning musician’s recently released album, which is a rerelease of the original “Red” album that debuted in 2012, has caused a spike in Google searches for specific fashion and beauty items related to it. According to Google, searches for “Taylor Swift red scarf meaning” spiked by 1,400 percent. This search refers to the red scarf Swift is seen wearing on the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album art, as well as the scarf the singer mentions in her hit song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” which set a new record for the longest song to appear on and top the hot 100 ranking.
- At the end of the show, is your dog your shadow? There are a handful of reasons why your pup may stick to you like velcro, but most of them are not a cause for great concern. It may get annoying, though, especially if it’s constant, so you may want to find and address the reason why your dog follows you everywhere. Keep an eye out for any other changes in your dog’s behavior — especially sudden ones — as these could be a sign of something more concerning: an injury, illness, or psychological stress. Don’t wait to let your veterinarian know if something doesn’t seem right. We dive into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.