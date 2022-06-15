Diana Valbuena, the owner of Sweet Creations SLC, joined us outside the studio today for her dreamy pool party-inspired set-up.

Valbuena’s business serves her clientele by bringing their dream events to life. She helps take care of the event theme, décor, and all other aspects of planning including setting up most of the event. After opening her business in August of 2020, Valbuena has done event planning for birthdays, bridal showers, company celebrations, and more. She said that she’s most frequently done birthday parties, with her largest and most memorable event being a 1st birthday party with over 300 guests. The candy cart that she brings with her is key to every event she has thrown and anchors the décor and setup.

Whether she helps you figure out where to take the theme or if she helps you bring your exact vision to life, Valbuena has lots of experience and passion to help you create your dream events.

To reach out about an upcoming event or for more information, you can find Valbuena on Instagram at @Sweetcreationsslc or on Facebook at Sweet Creations SLC.

Viewers can also reach her by calling 801-864-8709