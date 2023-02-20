- On Good Things Utah this morning – Somebody got brand new red crocs! Deena shared the cutest picture of a new pair of shoes for her baby Link. Plus, did you check out NBA All Star Weekend in Salt Lake City? Surae and Deena have pictures from the Crossover event and a fun private party!
- Plus, in celebrity news, one week after deleting her account, Megan Fox has returned to Instagram with a message for everyone curious about where her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly stands. On Feb. 19, the actor shared a post to shut down rumors that Kelly cheated on her. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.” In the days since Fox deactivated her Instagram in the wake of breakup rumors, she and Kelly have seemingly been trying to work through their issues. On Feb. 17, a source told People that they “are working through their issues and haven’t split,” and “Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way.” “They are getting professional help because they want things to work out,” the source continued.
- We hope you tune for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Monday edition of Good Things Utah.
