SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC) is set to kick off its 52nd Season with a bang, presenting the World Premiere of “Can I Say Yes to That Dress?” written and performed by Sarah Shippobotham. This one-woman show promises to be a unique and daring theatrical experience, shedding light on the challenges of mounting a World Premiere production that the playwright herself stars in.

Sarah Shippobotham, alongside Joseph Branca, SLAC’s Director of Communications, joined us on the show to share the journey of bringing this production to life. To catch this exciting premiere, use code “SLACDRESS” online to enjoy a $5 discount on tickets and visit SaltLakeActingCompany.org or @saltlakeactingco for more information or to book your seats. Call (801)363-7522 for any additional inquiries.