SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (Good Things Utah) Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld joined our hosts to explain how to beat summer boredom with a simple one-toy-per-day strategy.

Langeveld explains what boredom is and what is exactly going on with our kids when they feel bored. She explains that boredom is the absence of engagement or interest. Our world is an overly curated entertainment environment, full of busy schedules and uber-parenting. This causes kids to feel over programmed.

To help with summer boredom Langeveld suggests that parents set out one toy per day. The child should have some time set aside during that day to play with the toy but the toy can also go away when needed. As a parent, decide your rules, choose to play together if possible, follow up throughout the day, and encourage your child to play with the toy. This helps with minimizing clutter and toys, relieves pressure to entertain, helps your child practice self-directed play, and provides moments for together time/sibling time.

For more parenting tips and tricks check out Langeveld’s Instagram.