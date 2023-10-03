SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Fans of the Curderburger at Culver’s need to take action now to get a bite out of this fall favorite limited menu item.

What began as an April Fools’ prank in 2021 is now a fan favorite limited time menu item at Culver’s Restaurants around the country. The Curderburger is back while supplies last!

Chef Quinn Adkins, Culver’s Director of Menu Development and creator of The Curderburger says the CurderBurger starts with a Deluxe Butter Burger, topped with a crown of golden fried cheese curds. So, you get that buttery delicious crunch and that cheesy goodness in every single bite of the sandwich.

The Curderburge is available now thru October 31st at Culver’s. A perfect way to celebrate National Cheese Curd Day on October 15th!

Check out the menu and find a Culver’s location near you at Culvers.com.

Sponsored by Culver’s.