The Crystal Barista is owned by Adrienne McElwain and her partner Ron Garza who tell us the fascinating details of The Crystal Festival happening this weekend. The show was started in 2010 to be a community and help people get started rockhounding, “I wanted to bridge the gaps between the geology world and crystal healing world and give everyone a place to love rocks.”

Excited to announce the 2024 rockhounding tours, you can also sign up for geology classes, and earn about some of the Rock and Mineral clubs in Utah.

The two stay busy traveling the world and showing people what mining and rockhounding looks like. They love getting to showcase that at The Crystal Festival and share what they bring back.

Get the details for the festival HERE! Follow along on IG at @crystalfestival