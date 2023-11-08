Whether you prefer savory or sweet, The Crust Club has something good to eat. Keslie Carr joined us with all the options available for the Thanksgiving holiday. The original founder of Crust Club, Valerie Kukahiko, had a passion for creating delicious pie recipes, developed and tested in her very own kitchen.

The core values and original recipes are still honored by offering homemade pot pies made with the freshest ingredients. The pre-order for Thanksgiving pies just opened up. Choose from six delicious sweet pies: Pumpkin, Pecan, Cookies n’ Cream, Apple, Key Lime, and Banana Pie! These pre-ordered pies will be available for pick-up on November 22nd.

Find the storefront in Pleasant Grove right off of State Street with a drive through for customer’s convenience, and a recently remodeled our entry for a more customer facing experience. A new South Jordan location is coming 2024, so keep an eye out for updates.

Crust Club is doing a huge giveaway! A large rustic wood table and your choice of 12 free meals on the menu. Enter by following on IG @crustclub ,tag three friends in the comment section, and for an extra entry, share the post to your stories.

Website- crustclub.com

Instagram/Facebook/TikTok- @crustclub