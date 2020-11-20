The creative way one teacher got her students to socially distance

  • On Good Things Utah today – Instead of yelling to students to stay 6 feet apart in the halls at school, one teacher thought why not sing and dance to get their attention? The result is making kids AND adults everywhere smile behind their masks. We have the video to show you!
  • Plus, are you serving turkey on Thanksgiving? And do you know why? Brian tells us why the bird made it’s way to the head of the holiday table.
  • And care to go on a cruise? If so, you could travel right now for free! We’ll tell you what deal the cruise lines are offering to get people back on their boats.
  • Finally, the sweet video of a local man with COVID-19, in the hospital, unable to speak – playing his violin for the medical staff. This brought us to happy tears this morning. Hope you join us for our first hour of GTU on our way into the weekend!
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

