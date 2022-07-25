- On Good Things Utah this morning – When a 4-year-old wanted tattoos that looked just like his mom’s, mom gave him the full tattoo experience. People could not get enough of Korrin JB and her son Coleman after seeing Coleman’s decked out kiddie-style “tattoo parlor.” The wholesome video quickly amassed 4.5 million views and got a lot of love online. JB shared with “Good Morning America” that the idea came as she and Coleman were brainstorming potential summer activities. Coleman pointed at JB’s tattoos and inspiration struck. Lucky for Coleman, his mom was once a tattoo parlor apprentice, and “a little extra,” as she describes herself in the video. She set up a bona fide tattoo table, threw on some blue rubber gloves and got to work. Don’t fret—no actual ink was involved. Coleman’s “flash sheet” consisted of temporary tattoos. By the end of his “appointment,” Coleman’s tiny arm was full of fun cartoons …even a spider to match mommy’s.
- Plus, Apple kindly explains why iPhone cases are a waste of money. You use one because you use one, right? You don’t trust yourself. Perhaps now is the time to break out, suggests Apple. This has been going on a long time. I can’t remember when the habit was formed, but the vast majority of humanity appears to have adopted it. No, I’m not talking about posting pictures of your frou-frou dessert to Instagram. This is far more elemental. This is the proclivity to put a case on your phone. When you buy it, your phone looks so pretty. Just like in the ads. But then you buy a hideous $20 piece of rubber to hide its pulchritude. Do you do it because you’re afraid of dropping it? Or do you somehow (make yourself) believe that a case will cause your meticulously designed phone to stand out?
- And Gwyneth Paltrow will turn 50 on Sept. 27, something the Oscar winner says she’s “so excited” about. But the Goop founder admits that she wasn’t quite so thrilled a decade ago when her 40th birthday came around. “I’m so surprised and delighted that I’m not freaked out about it, because when I was turning 40, I was a mess,” she tells Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist. “And I was so anxious about it, and I had, like, grief, and it felt, like, really scary. And so I thought, oh boy, 50’s gonna feel … ” She chalks her fear of turning 40 in partly to having “a lot going on in my life that I hadn’t resolved yet.” At the time, the Emma star was still married to first husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares children Apple and Moses. She and the Coldplay rocker announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, and she has since married TV producer Brad Falchuk while stepping away from Hollywood and building her Goop brand. Paltrow also acknowledged the “grief” she experienced in terms of aging.
Cooler temperatures actually help your body produce more melatonin, the powerful hormone that work to make you feel sleepy, she explained. So sleeping in a hot room — where it's nearly impossible to cool down — will be an obstacle to a good night's rest.