The creative, pampering products of Flamingo Bath & Body

Nikki S. Cicerone is the owner and Chief Bubble Officer of Flamingo Bath & Body and Pucker Up & Kiss Me! This busy lady stopped by our studio to chat with us and show off her goats milk lotion, goats milk soap, sugar scrubs, lip scrubs, lip balms and Triple Bubble Bath. For Halloween, she makes a spooky, fun product called bubble blood bag!



An old family recipe passed down to a younger generation, Nikki’s products will feel as though you are having your spa treatment in the comfort of your own home!

She learned to make goat’s milk lotions at a very young age, but it wasn’t until after her son was born that she wanted to make it for her family and friends. With their encouragement, she started making it for others. Nikki’s love of all things natural took her on a path of other bath and beauty. She was taught that if you can’t pronounce what is on the packaging, you don’t want to put it on your skin!

When it came to Pucker Up & Kiss Me, Nikki started making different flavors because she didn’t want to just have your everyday mints or vanilla, she wanted fun flavors that take you back to when you were a kid. Her website boasts over 100 different lip balm flavors from huckleberry, to popcorn, toPeanut Butter & Jelly!

