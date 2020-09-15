The creative COVID-19 way to hand out Halloween candy

Can you and your children get a physical and emotional boost from being outdoors or simply just staying active while still practicing good social distancing?

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean your kids have to stay inside and remain dormant all winter. It does make things a bit more difficult with COVID-19, but your kids can still enjoy the outdoors. Simply make sure they are dressed warmly, in layers, with a hat, scarf, mittens, or gloves — and of course, have on boots if it’s snowy. If you don't want to spend all your time freezing outside and playing with the snow, there are still plenty of options to keep your kids entertained and active in the household.