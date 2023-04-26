- On Good Things Utah this morning – We love our friends and we would do anything for them. In the words of the infamous Stevie Wonder hit, “Through good times and bad times, I’ll be by your side forevermore. That’s what friends are for.” Friends are there to give advice, listen, and do the craziest things with. Friends go with each other shopping and friends provide each other with a shoulder to cry on. But how far would you go for the sake of friendship?
- Skout, the app that helps you meet people to expand your social circle, conducted a friendship survey in 2015 among 1,500 Skout users in the U.S. Here are some of the craziest things people WOULD do in the name of friendship:
- Get a wax
Eighty-four percent of women said they would help a friend remove some of that pesky body hair. Meanwhile, 54 percent of men said they would help a friend with “manscaping.”
- Donate a kidney
Eighty-one percent said they would donate their kidney to a friend in need if they were a match.
- Be the designated driver
Fifty-nine percent were willing to stay sober during a night out for the sake of an inebriated friend. Besties before beers!
- Jump out of a plane
Despite fears of heights, 56 percent would willingly go skydiving if a friend wanted to.
- Help with car troubles
Ninety-two percent said they would drop whatever they were doing to help a friend whose car broke down.
- Tell the honest truth
Even if it hurts, 92 percent said they would honestly tell their friend if their outfit is terrible.
The craziest things people do in the name of friendship
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
