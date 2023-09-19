- Meet the world’s Crankiest Book! It’s a new children’s book that does NOT want to be read. And it’s the creation of national bestsellers and husband and wife team Tony and Angela DiTerlizzi.
- ‘A Very CRANKY Book’ all began with a slightly cranky day Angela says. She was sitting in her office writing and says the inspiration just hit, “what if books have feelings, and what if they don’t want to be read?” And that’s where the book idea was born and soon after is when Tony’s incredible illustrating abilities were needed to bring the book to life.
- Both say this is book is a “portal for engaging kids to enjoy a story”. And if you have a reluctant reader at your house – this is the book for you! And the writing/illustrating team says parents/older readers will love it too. A Very Cranky Book is out today September 19th and it is available anywhere books are sold.
