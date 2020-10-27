The coolest Halloween decorations for 2020

- Today on GTU Hour 2 – COVID-19 cases are rising across nearly 75 percent of the country – a “distressing trend,” Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday. “Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s,” del Rio predicted, “I see potentially six weeks of super spreader events.” Surae tells us how Utah health officials are recommending families spend Thanksgiving.
- Plus, the outside Halloween decorations that made us laugh this morning – these definitely took some creativity! And sticking with Halloween, the guinea pig costumes that are 6.99 and full of fun (we just wonder how you get your pet to put these on?)
- And finally, quick costumes for the whole family with things you already have at home. We personally like the Where’s Waldo theme – you have to see all of these!
- At the end of the show, Generation Z calls leggings something else these days – and no it’s not yoga pants. It’s common for clothing trends to come, go and be rediscovered by future generations – but Gen Z’s adoration over their newest “vintage” find is making some millennials feel old already. Teens on TikTok are proclaiming their love for “flared leggings,” the comfortable, formfitting black stretch pants that flare out at the ankles that millennials know as “yoga pants.” “Can’t believe the tik tok teens have just discovered yoga pants and they’re calling them flared leggings,” wrote one Twitter user in a post that has since gone viral. “I hate it here.” To read the entire article click here: https://www.today.com/tmrw/tiktok-users-are-calling-yoga-pants-flared-leggings-t195252