- On Good Things Utah this morning – There’s a war going on in Utah – not over politics or drugs – but cookies. Crumbl Cookies, which has more than 300 stores in 36 states, has declared war on smaller competitors Dirty Dough (six stores in Utah and Florida) and Crave (nine stores in Utah and Florida.) And it’s setting social media ablaze. “Are cookies really worth suing over?” asked a TikTok user. For the founders of Crumbl, the answer is yes. The lawsuits started flying in May, when Crumbl separately sued Dirty Dough and Crave, claiming in part that both brands’ “packaging, decor and presentation” is “confusingly similar” to its own. Crumbl filed the suits in Utah, where it’s headquartered. Dirty Dough fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/15/utah-cookie-war-crumbl-dirty-dough-crave.html
- Plus, why one mom says it happened – the unthinkable. She became ‘uncool’ with her kids: “I throw on a pair of ripped jeans, an oversized vintage college football sweatshirt, and a pair of old school white sneakers. I am a way cooler version of myself now than I was when I was actually supposed to be cool, and I know it. As far as thirty-eight-year-old moms go, I think I can hold my own in the coolness game. I am up-to-date on current pop culture, I know enough about sports, and I never shop in the older woman’s section. So you may be shocked to find out that not only does my nine year old son not think I’m cool, he thinks I am — wait for it — cringey. Cringey! Can you imagine?! I gasped the first time he said it. We were playing a game of horse (basketball) in the driveway and I hit a money shot (cool phrase). He looked over at me, obviously impressed, and I did what any self-respecting baller would do: I dabbed. You know, where you throw your head into the crook of your elbow with the other arm to the sky? Whatever, Google it. IT’S COOL. “Uhhh, no Mom. You’re so cringey.” The word sent an electric shock through my veins. Weird, annoying, desperate — maybe. But cringey?!” (it’s happened to all of us!) To read the entire article click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/my-nine-year-old-thinks-i-am-cringy
- And at a time of year when Halloween hasn’t even begun to scare us, yet drugstores are already playing holiday music and laying out decorations, we want to applaud Mariah Carey for her restraint. Restraint? From the Queen of Christmas? The voice behind the modern classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You”? Well, yes! Because in a series of tweets posted on her account on Oct. 16, Carey has let us know that it’s not quite time for her awesome holiday tune, first released in 1994. “It’s almost time…” she shares in the first tweet, an inviting look at a discarded robe and a great big bathtub (and don’t miss that great bathmat with her initials on it) To see the video and the rest of these Hot Topics tune in with us for Good Things Utah weekday mornings on ABC4.
The Cookie Wars continue and the battle is now getting national attention
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
