The controversial new Borat movie plus three more just released

Film critic Patrick Beatty joined us fro Friday Flicks to tell us what’s just been released today, and he brought something for everyone. Up first was Bad Hair. Part horror film, part social commentary, Vanessa Williams and Laverne Cox star.

The new Borat movie is out, and Patrick even brought a costume! When we think Sacha Baron Cohen, we think content that pushes beyond the limits, and this one is no exception. Everyone is buzzing about a controversial scene with Rudy Giuliani, one that requires an adults only disclaimer.

Last up is On the Rocks. Who doesn’t love Bill Murray? This one is about a father-daughter duo tenuous bond between parents and grown children. Patrick tells us if you loved Lost in Translation, this one’s for you.

Follow Patrick on instagram @patrickbeattyreviews and Facebook here.