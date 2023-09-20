- This is exciting news: Utah has been ranked number one when it comes to the best place to start a business! The Utah Business Forward Conference is being held at the Grand America Hotel this November and it’s a great place to celebrate the incredible business opportunities in our state. Editor-in-Chief of Utah Business Magazine Melanie Jones and Brandon Fugal, Chairman of Colliers, and owner of Skinwalker Ranch sat down with us this morning to preview the big event.
- Utah is winning national attention. CNN Money ranked Salt Lake City as one of the best places in the entire world to start a business. Utah has a business-friendly environment, an entrepreneurial spirit and world-class corporate leadership. At Utah Business Magazine, we tell local business success stories every month, and now, we are bringing that expertise to the stage.
- On November 16th, our viewers can attend the Utah Business Forward, a conference where our local business community can learn from more than 30 of Utah’s top business minds. This includes executives from Domo, Gabb Wireless, Larry H. Miller Companies, Lovesac, Traeger, UTA, the Utah Jazz, World Trade Center, Zions Bank, the governor’s office and more. They are going to share practical information—checklists, roadmaps and things you need so you can level up your business the very next day. Brandon Fugal is the keynote speaker and at the event, Brandon is going to show the hometown audience exclusive footage that has not been previously aired on the hit History Channel show. After his keynote, there will have a VIP event with a photo op and a Q&A session available with Brandon.
- You can get $25 off a full day pass right now with the code: GOODTHINGS
- Utah Business Forward Conference
- Nov. 16th, Grand America Hotel
- www.forward.utahbusiness.com
The conference celebrating all things business in Utah
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
